With the first images of the upcoming Flash shown earlier this week, DC’s other show Constantine is also getting underway. Here’s Matt Ryan as John Constantine.

Although the CW network plays host to DC shows such Arrow, Smallville, & the upcoming Flash series, Constantine will air on NBC.

Sources: NBC, Newsarama

