Television’s No. 1 comedy “The Big Bang Theory” has been renewed by CBS for an additional three seasons. The deal will keep the show on the network through the 2016-2017 season.

With the popularity of “The Big Bang Theory at an all-time high, CBS isn’t taking any chances since the show’s licensing agreement will expire with the network after this season. The show has achieved its highest ratings to date averaging 19.79 million viewers and a 6.1 rating/19 share in adults ages 18-49.

Warner Bros. Television is in negotiations to renew contracts with cast members Jim Parsons (Sheldon,) Johnny Galecki (Leonard,) Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting (Penny) and others.

Co-created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, they are executive producers along with Steven Molaro, who has been the showrunner for the past two seasons. CBS Entertainment chair Nina Tassler had this to say about the comedy series.

“Comedy is a big part of our schedule, and ‘The Big Bang Theory’ is the biggest comedy force on television. This multiyear deal further strengthens our network’s position for future seasons and marks another chapter in the great partnership CBS enjoys with Warner Bros. Television for delivering audiences the best in comedy. We’re proud to work with and showcase the incredible talents of Chuck Lorre, Steve Molaro and this amazing cast every week.”

The show has been extremely profitable for CBS, so a possible tug-of-war between the network and the studio has never been an issue. The financial details haven’t been worked out, but it appears CBS will be picking up the tab on production costs for the comedy. “The Big Bang Theory” has been such a ratings’ winner for the studio that the show has been in syndication since 2011.

To wrap this article up, here’s a joke that could eventually find its way into an episode of “The Big Bang Theory.”

A Higgs Boson walks into a church and the priest says, “We don’t allow Higgs Bosons in here.” The Higgs Boson replies, “But without me, how could you have mass?”

Source: Variety