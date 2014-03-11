The Search for the Next Dr. Doom Gets Narrowed Down to Four

Since we have found out who the newest version of the Fantastic Four will be, Michael B. Jordan as Human Torch, Miles Teller as Mr. Fantastic, Kate Mara as Invisible Woman, & Jaime Bell as the Thing, now the search goes on to see who will play the next Dr. Doom. The one positive note is that despite rumors of a gender swap for Dr. Doom, the search has been narrowed down to four male actors. Which means that the gender swap won’t be happening.

The four actors up for the part are:

Sam Riley which will also be starring in the upcoming Disney film Maleficent.

Eddie Redmayne who appeared as Marius in Les Miserables

Toby Kebbell from Prince of Persia & Wrath of the Titans

Domhnall Gleeson who has appeared in films such as Dreed, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Parts 1 & 2, & True Grit.

The first 3 actors are all from England & Gleeson is from Ireland. All 4 are about the same age (in their early 30’s). What we can tell by the casting (other than Fox not caring what the true Fantastic Four has been for the passed 50 plus years) is that Fox is definitely going younger with the casting, probably for the obvious reason which is the possibility of sequels.

