Marvel’s “Phase 3” “Doctor Strange” film is going forward as planned with its search for a director. The list has been narrowed down to three names. Directors Scott Derrickson (“Sinister,” “The Exorcism of Emily Rose,”) Mark Andrews (“Brave”) and Jonathan Levine (“Warm Bodies”) are the final candidates for the coveted director’s chair claims The Hollywood Reporter’s Heat Vision writer Borys Kit. Check out his blog!

Here is a brief storyline for the film.

A subtly maimed surgeon finds a new life when a wizard trains him to become the new Sorcerer Supreme of Earth.

No release date has been announced for Marvel’s “Doctor Strange.” No actors have been cast at this time. Thomas Dean Donnelly and Joshua Oppenheimer wrote the screenplay based on the comic book and characters created by Steve Ditko and Stan Lee. Kevin Feige and Stan Lee will executive produce.

Sources: Borys Kit, IMDb