Writer, comedian, nerd enthusiast Kevin Smith took to his Instagram to announce that he & “Babble-on” partner Ralph Garman, will write the “Batman ‘66” comic, which will be a crossover that will include the Green Hornet. This 12-part series will include covers by the legendary Alex Ross.

Both Kevin Smith & Ralph Garman are longtime Bat-fans. Kevin Smith has written a few Batman series before which he teamed up with his long time friend & Comic Book Men member, Walt Flanagan. Smith also wrote the script to the Green Hornet movie, which was then turned into a Dynamite comic series. Garman is a very devoted Adam West Batman fan & is known for his many impressions on the Hollywood Babble-on podcast show, which also include his hilarious Adam West Batman impression.

“It’s like getting to be 5 years old again and tell stories that you would have made up while watching the show as a kid,” said Kevin Smith. “To be able to do it, man, it really does bring it full circle in a bucket-list kind of fashion.”

The two are treating the series as a “lost” sequel to the 1967 Batman which included the duo of the Green Hornet & Kato. It will also borrow the backstory which was hinted at in the show, that Bruce Wayne & Britt Reid aka Green Hornet, knew each other when they were younger & went to school together.

Kevin Smith also added that he hopes this series will be considered for an animated feature, somewhere down the road.

“I have been preparing for this particular gig my entire life,” said Garman.

Sources: Instagram, Courier-journal

