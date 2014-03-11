As Marvel seems to have the upper hand as far as movies are concerned DC continues to satisfy fans on the small screen with shows like Arrow. Today we get the first look at Grant Gustin full Flash costume for the upcoming show.

Check out the image below and tell us what you think.

The Flash also stars Candice Patton, Rick Cosnett, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, Tom Cavanagh and Jesse L. Martin. The star of the 1990s Flash TV series, John Wesley Shipp, will appear in the pilot in a mysterious role. The Flash pilot hails from Nutter, Greg Berlanti and Andrew Kreisberg and takes place in the same universe as The CW’s Arrow.

Source: E Online