The SXSW (South by Southwest) Festival is underway. The event focuses on music, film and interactive technology, which the city of Austin, Texas hosts every year. Celebrating the upcoming release of director Gareth Edwards’ “Godzilla” reboot, Austin-based art studio Mondo has commissioned a new poster designed by Phantom City Creative, which is inspired by the original 1954 film. The poster depicts the famous Japanese kaiju rising as part of the smoke from a city that is burning under his wrath. Check it out!

The schedule has Edwards screening the original “Godzilla” film at the Ritz Alamo Theater on Tuesday, March 11 at 9:30 p.m. Attendees of this screening will see a restored Japanese version with over 40 minutes of additional footage. This footage has never been seen in its American counterpart. Fans attending the event will receive the limited edition mondo poster. No doubt the line will wrap around the block for this one!

Here is the basic storyline for the film courtesy of Legendary Pictures.

Godzilla — An epic rebirth to Toho’s iconic Godzilla, this spectacular adventure pits the world’s most famous monster against malevolent creatures who, bolstered by humanity’s scientific arrogance, threaten our very existence.

The action/sci-fi/thriller “Godzilla” is scheduled for a May 16th release. The film stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Bryan Cranston, Elizabeth Olsen, Juliette Binoche, David Strathairn, Sally Hawkins, Ken Watanabe, Richard T. Jones, Brian Markinson, Patrick Sabongui and Akira Takarada. Max Borenstein, Frank Darabont and Drew Pearce wrote the screenplay based on the story by Dave Callaham and David S. Goyer. Gareth Edwards (“Monsters”) directs.

Source: ComicBookMovies