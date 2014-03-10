On a press junket for the upcoming action/adventure/sci-fi film “Divergent,” Australian actor Jai Courtney had time to briefly discuss his next project “Terminator: Genesis,” where he will portray time-traveling soldier and John Connor’s father Kyle Reese.

When asked about whether the new film will be a reboot or a direct sequel, Courtney would not give away any details on the fifth film in the “Terminator” series. He made this statement.

“There’s not a lot I can tell you about in that sense to be honest.”

Courtney did say he had some reservations about doing the film until he read the script.

“I’ve always had a bit of skepticism about something being rebooted. I remember when [A Good Day to] Die Hard came around a few years ago, I was like, ‘Really? They’re gonna make another one?’ and then I found myself in it and totally invested in it,” he explained. “I think it’s healthy to have that [skepticism] because you want it to be something [special], you want to keep that eye for quality sharp. But when I read this, I was pretty into it and the story’s cool.”

The actor did go on to discuss how great his cast mates are and how he looked forward to working with them.

“It’s attached a great cast as well. I think Emilia Clarke’s wonderful and she’s got a lot of support and stuff behind her. And Jason Clarke as well I’m a big admirer of so, yeah, it’s gonna be really cool, man. I’m looking forward to doing that, and running around with Arnie won’t be too bad.”

“Terminator: Genesis” is scheduled for a July 1, 2015 release. The film stars Emilia Clarke, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jai Courtney and Jason Clarke. Laeta Kalogridis and Patrick Lussier wrote the screenplay based on characters created by James Cameron and Gale Anne Hurd. Alan Taylor (“Thor: The Dark World,” “Game of Thrones”) directs.

Sources: IGN, IMDb

