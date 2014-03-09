Hit the Reset Button, the clock is now ticking. Yes, it’s the return of everybody’s favorite CTU agent Jack Bauer (Kiefer Sutherland.) Since the first series ended in May of 2010, fans have been wanting to see Bauer back in action, and rumors have been rampant about a possible feature film. Now fans can expect to see a new series in full-throttle mode, which debuts on May 5th.

The new series promises to retain the real-time, pulse pounding, fast-paced format with split screens and interweaving storylines. “24: Live Another Day” reunites the Emmy Award-winning team of executive producer Howard Gordon; star and executive producer Kiefer Sutherland; co-creator Robert Cochran; executive producers Evan Katz, Manny Coto, David Fury, Brian Grazer and director Jon Cassar. The new “24” is a production of Teakwood Lane Productions in association with 20th Century Fox Television and Imagine Television.

Here is the storyline.

Jack Bauer (Kiefer Sutherland) comes out of hiding in London to head off a massive terrorist attack while being hunted down by American forces dispatched by President James Heller (William Devane.)

The series “24: Live Another Day” will debut on Fox Television on May 5th. The series stars Kiefer Sutherland, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Benjamin Bratt, William Devane, Tate Donovan, Michelle Fairley, David Georgiou, Giles Matthey, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Kim Raver, Yvonne Strahovski, Michael Wincott, Branko Tomovic, Jorge Leon Martinez, Duncan Pow, Emily Berrington, Paul Blackwell, Erick Hayden, Michelle Somerszaule, Max Wrottesley, Jason Wong, Christina Chong, Stephen Fry, George Hewer, Mark Holden, Luke Howard, Keith Larkin, Tyrone Love, Kevin Matadeen, Martyn Mayger, Alec Newman, Hugh O’Brien, Rashid Phoenix, Adam Prickett, Arkie Reece, Colin Salmon, Julian Seager, Tim Seyfert, Mick Slaney and Jon Wennington. Robert Cochran (creator,) Joel Surnow (creator,) Manny Coto, David Fury and Evan Katz wrote the series’ episodes, while Jon Cassar and Adam Kane direct.

Sources: Fox, IMDb