Actress Kim Soo-hyun (Claudia Kim) was rumored to be apart of Avengers: Age of Ultron, a few months ago. Now the actress has confirmed that she will be in the film via Twitter & also her role is said to be a “spoiler” role, which is why it is unknown at this time of what her role will be.

From her personal Twitter account, she posted this:

“기다림 끝에 좋은 소식으로 인사드리게 되서 기쁩니다. 앞으로 정말 더 노력해야겠지만Welcome to the Marvel Universe란 말,참 신기하고 벅차네요.Marvel Comics팬이었는데 정말 좋아하면 인연이 되는 행운도 찾아오나봅니다..!”

Along with this pic:

ComicBook Movie has translated this as saying:

“After a long wait, I’m happy to be back with great news. I have a lot to do ahead of me, but for now, the words ‘Welcome to the Marvel Universe’ are amazing and kind of overwhelming. I was a fan of Marvel Comics, and if you really like something, looks like fate can make it happen.”

A Marvel rep. as told a Korean news site Osen that who Kim will be playing in the movie is considered a spoiler.

“Marvel always prohibits telling too much about the story. Her character is already decided and the scene is already written so we cast Kim Soo-Hyun, but we can’t let you know about her character. We only can say that her character is a substantial supporting role.”

Well it looks like there still may be an element of surprise left in the Hollywood world.

Who do you guys think she will play?

Sources: Twitter, ComicBook Movie, Cinema Blend