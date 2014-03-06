It’s been nine years since audiences were introduced to the monochrome world of “Sin City.” Now the first trailer for the sequel “Sin City: A Dame to Kill For” has debuted. The sequel teases at following writer/artist Frank Miller’s original material more closely with violently splashy ink illustrations. “Sin City: A Dame to Kill For” will track the well-received narrative storylines from Miller’s “A Dame to Kill For” and “Just Another Saturday Night” comic books.

The second film’s story threads will take place before, during and after events that occurred in the original 2005 feature. Two new plotlines were written by Miller just for the film entitled “The Long Bad Night” (featuring Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and “The Fat Loss” (starring Jessica Alba.) Check out the trailer! You won’t be disappointed!

Here’s the basic storyline for the action/crime/thriller.

The town’s most hard-boiled citizens cross paths with some of its more reviled inhabitants.

“Sin City: A Dame to Kill For” will open in theaters on August 22nd. The film stars Bruce Willis, Josh Brolin, Jessica Alba, Eva Green, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Juno Temple, Jaime King, Rosario Dawson, Mickey Rourke, Jamie Chung, Lady Gaga, Christopher Meloni, Jeremy Piven, Ray Liotta, Marton Csokas, Stacy Keach, Dennis Haysbert, Powers Boothe, Julia Garner, Kea Ho, Callie Hernandez, Billy Blair, Patrick Sane, David Maldonado, Alcides Dias, Gary Teague, Holt Boggs, Will Beinbrink, Crystal McCahill, Dimitrius Pulido, Johnny Reno, Rob Franco, Bart Fletcher, Robin McGee and Daylon Walton. Frank Miller, William Monahan and Robert Rodriguez wrote the screenplay based on the graphic novels created by Frank Miller. Robert Rodriguez and Frank Miller co-direct.

