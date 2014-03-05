500 SHARES Share Tweet

Thomas Kretschmann who will play the villain Baron Wolfgang von Strucker in Avengers: Age of Ultron, has stated that he has a multi-picture deal with Marvel.

Kretschmann said, “I have a multi-picture deal which means I will not only appear in [Age of Ultron], but they’re planning with me for a longer period of time. I don’t know details yet, they’re keeping their cards close to their chest — top secret!”

The site Slashfilm has speculated the possibility that the after credits to Captain America: The Winter Soldier could possibly introduce von Strucker in the after credit scene which will lead into Age of Ultron.

The most obvious possibility of where von Strucker will show up besides Age of Ultron, is the third installment of Captain America which is said to be apart of Marvel’s phase 3 plans.

We will find out once we see Captain America: The Winter Soldier which will hit theaters April 4.

Source: Slashfilm