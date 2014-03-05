421 SHARES Share Tweet

Images of the merchandise tied into Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures “Godzilla” reboot are beginning to hit the net. Not only are the toys being closely scrutinized, but the big green guy’s makeover has drawn a lot of attention in a recent trailer and various magazine covers to the delight of fans. Excitement is in the air! Check out the new toys featuring a MUTO Kaiju monster! (MUTO are a species of mutated insect-like kaiju.)

Here is the basic storyline for the film courtesy of Legendary Pictures.

Godzilla — An epic rebirth to Toho’s iconic Godzilla, this spectacular adventure pits the world’s most famous monster against malevolent creatures who, bolstered by humanity’s scientific arrogance, threaten our very existence.

The action/sci-fi/thriller “Godzilla” is scheduled for a May 16th release. The film stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Bryan Cranston, Elizabeth Olsen, Juliette Binoche, David Strathairn, Sally Hawkins, Ken Watanabe, Richard T. Jones, Brian Markinson, Patrick Sabongui and Akira Takarada. Max Borenstein, Frank Darabont and Drew Pearce wrote the screenplay based on the story by Dave Callaham and David S. Goyer. Gareth Edwards (“Monsters”) directs.

Source: cosmicbooknews