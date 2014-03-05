With less than an month until its premiere, Marvel Entertainment has rolled out a character poster of Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) a.k.a. The Winter Soldier for the upcoming sequel “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.”

Captain America and Bucky were the best of friends and fought the Germans side by side during World War II. Almost seventy years after their tragic separation in combat, the two meet once more, but on opposite sides. Check out the poster!

Marvel Entertainment ‏@Marvel 11h

The #WinterSoldier is almost here. See Marvel’s “@CaptainAmerica: The Winter Soldier” in theaters April 4! pic.twitter.com/xusWxznAKG

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier” will open in theaters on April 4th. The film stars Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Cobie Smulders, Hayley Atwell, Dominic Cooper, Emily Van Camp, Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Redford, Anthony Mackie, Frank Grillo, Callan Mulvey, Toby Jones, Jenny Agutter, Alan Dale, Georges St-Pierre, Gary Shandling, Chin Han, Maximiliano Hernández, Adetokumboh M’Cormack, Chad Todhunter, Bernard White and Stan Lee. Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely wrote the screenplay based on the concept and story by Ed Brubaker from the comic book created by Jack Kirby and Joe Simon. Anthony Russo and Joe Russo direct.

