300 SHARES Share Tweet

During the epic preview of Arrow’s “Suicide Squad,” there might have been a little extra teaser for all DC fans other than the fact that we will see the Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey & more of Deathstroke.

This image has made a buzz all over the net as speculation has run wild with various sites saying that this blonde-haired pigtailed woman, could possibly be the insanely/lovable Harley Quinn.

Yes, it could really be anyone but a DC fan could dream right?

The “Suicide Squad” episode will air March 19th on the CW.

Source: Aggresive Comix