WB Announce Rocksteady’s Conclusion to their Arkham series.

UPDATE: Gamestop has announced special preorder materials which include a 75th anniversary poster for Arkham Knight, picture below.

Original:

Today WB announced what we all knew was just a matter of time. The next game in the Batman Arkham franchise is officially called Batman: Arkham Knight. In it, players will become the Batman in what promises to be the most detailed, fully realized rendition of Gotham yet — and they’ll get to drive the Batmobile, too. Batman Arkham Knight will be available this October for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Here’s Warner Bros. official word and watch the trailer below:

Today, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and DC Entertainment are announcing Batman: Arkham Knight, Rocksteady Studios’ conclusion to the series of award-winning titles Batman: Arkham Asylum and Batman: Arkham City. Batman: Arkham Knight is based on DC Comics’ core Batman license and is scheduled to be released worldwide on PS4 in 2014.

In the explosive finale to the Arkham series, Batman faces the ultimate threat against the city that he is sworn to protect. The Scarecrow returns to unite an impressive roster of super villains, including Penguin, Two-Face and Harley Quinn, to destroy The Dark Knight forever. Batman: Arkham Knight introduces Rocksteady’s uniquely designed version of the Batmobile, which is drivable for the first time in the franchise.

It’s only a cinematic but damn that looks good. We’ll have more as in game footage is revealed.