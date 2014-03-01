With over a year to its theatrical debut, the fourth film in the Jurassic Park series, “Jurassic World,” has finally found a villain in actor Vincent D’Onofrio. D’Onofrio has been keeping a busy schedule of late by recently wrapping “The Judge” opposite Robert Downey, Jr. and Robert Duvall. He will also appear as the coach in “Pelé” and in “Run All Night” with Liam Neeson.

Indian star Irrfan Khan has also landed a role in the dinosaur laden sequel, but his role is being kept secret. Khan’s credits include: “Life of Pi,” “The Amazing Spider-Man” and last year’s Cannes Film Festival hit drama “The Lunchbox.”

The plot is currently unknown at this time for the sci-fi/action/adventure.

“Jurassic World” is scheduled to be released in 3D on June 12, 2015. The film stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Vincent D’Onofrio, Jake Johnson, Nick Robinson, Irrfan Khan and Ty Simpkins. Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver wrote an early version of the screenplay, while Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly wrote the current screenplay based on characters created by Michael Crichton. Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley are producing, while Colin Trevorrow directs.

