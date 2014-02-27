TellTale Games gave PlayStation a look at the new trailer for The Walking Dead Season 2: A House Divided. This episode is packed full of talent; Besides BAFTA-nominated Melissa Hutchison (voice of Clementine), there’s Scott Porter of ‘Friday Night Lights’ and ‘Hart of Dixie’ fame as Luke, and Michael Madsen from ‘Reservoir Dogs’ (and many other things) as the mysterious Carver. Check it out below.

So who is Carver, and what does he want? What will the group find in the mountains? You won’t have to wait long to find out now – Episode 2 is set to release for PlayStation 3 in North America on Tuesday, March 4th.

Also mentioned today was the Vita version of the game will be landing at the end of March with Episode 1&2 alongside a season pass option. We’ll have a full review of the Episode 2 Monday Night.