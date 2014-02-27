700 SHARES Share Tweet

ABC will be offering fans a special look into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a special called, ”Marvel Studios: Assembling a Universe.” It will air March 18, 8:00-9:00 p.m., ET.

This documentary will include celebrities from the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well as celebrity fans, filmmakers, & pop culture icons. It will also include an in-depth look at past Marvel films as well as a look at it’s future.

There will be behind-the-scenes footage of all the Marvel films, including the one-shots, & “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

The Marvel experience doesn’t stop there. This primetime special will also include new footage of “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Guardians of the Galaxay,” & will even offer a sneak peek at the highly anticipated “Avengers: Age of Ultron.”

Sources: Marvel, ABC