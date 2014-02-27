Recently Universal Pictures published a set of eight character posters for “Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane’s upcoming western/comedy “A Million Ways to Die in the West.” Now a new one sheet has been released showing Seth MacFarlane as the recently heartbroken Albert trapped between a gunslinger (Liam Neeson) and his wife Anna (Charlize Theron,) while cradling a sheep in an effort to comfort himself. MacFarlane’s novelization of the film will debut on March 4th. Check out the poster!

Here is the storyline for the film.

Seth MacFarlane stars as Albert, a sheep herder in the wild west intent on avoiding the variety of sticky ends that characterize frontier life – but has to man up when his girlfriend leaves him for another man. He falls in love with a beautiful gunslinger who helps him find his courage. When her husband arrives in town seeking revenge, Albert is put to the test.

“A Million Ways to Die in the West” will arrive in theaters on May 30th. The film stars Seth MacFarlane, Amanda Seyfried, Charlize Theron, Liam Neeson, Neil Patrick Harris, Giovanni Ribisi, Sarah Silverman, Evan Jones, Wes Studi, Dennis Haskins, Tatanka Means, Ralph Garman, Rex Linn, Tait Fletcher, Challen Cates, Jay Patterson, Crystal Miller, Allyn Rachel, Brett Rickaby and Jackamoe Buzzell. Seth MacFarlane, Alec Sulkin and Wellesley Wild wrote the screenplay, while Seth MacFarlane directs.

Sources: movieweb, IMDb