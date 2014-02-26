After disappointing returns from last year’s “After Earth” and “White House Down” films, Sony is looking to improve their standing in the entertainment business. With “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” due to arrive in theaters on May 2, the studio has announced that the third installment in the trilogy “The Amazing Spider-Man 3” will hit theaters in June of 2016 with director Marc Webb returning to helm the feature.

The “Spider-Man” franchise has proven to be infallible for Sony. So much so, that they are banking on their Marvel Entertainment pool of superheroes. SPE co-chairman Amy Pascal stated.

“We are expanding the ‘Spider-Man’ universe into ‘The Sinister Six’ and ‘Venom,’ so that we have ‘Spider-Man’ movies every year.”

In December, it was announced that Alex Kurtzman will direct “Venom” from a script written with his longtime collaborator Roberto Orci, as well as Ed Solomon. Filmmaker Drew Goddard (“The Cabin in the Woods”) will write “The Sinister Six” with the possibility that he’ll direct. Both films are in development, but no release date has been announced at this time.

Sony is looking forward to pulling down some big numbers coming this May from “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.” “The Amazing Spider-Man” reboot, which debuted in 2012, earned $752 million worldwide and is the studio’s most profitable film series.

Hey, what about fast tracking “Ghostbusters 3?”

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” will open in theaters on May 2nd. The action/adventure/fantasy film stars Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Dane DeHaan, Felicity Jones, Paul Giamatti, Jamie Foxx, Martin Sheen, Sally Field, Chris Cooper, Denis Leary, Sarah Gadon, Chris Zylka, Marton Csokas, Campbell Scott, Embeth Davidtz, Colm Feore and Stan Lee. Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci and Jeff Pinkner wrote the screenplay from a story by James Vanderbilt based on characters created by Steve Ditko and Stan Lee. Marc Webb directs.

