500 SHARES Share Tweet

Stunning actress Kate Beckinsale has joined the cast of director Terry Jones’ comedy “Absolutely Anything,” which is scheduled to begin principal photography on March 24th in London. Along with Beckinsale, other cast members include: Simon Pegg, Robin Williams, Eddie Izzard, Joanna Lumley, Sanjeev Bhaskar and Jones’ former Monty Python troupe co-stars John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle and Michael Palin.

The plot of the sci-fi/comedy revolves around a disillusioned school teacher, Neil Clarke (Simon Pegg,) whose life is turned upside down when power-crazed aliens give him the ability to do anything he wishes. Having some difficulty adjusting to his new powers, Clarke calls upon his loyal canine companion Dennis (voiced by Robin Williams) to help him along the way. A domino effect of mishaps occur until Clarke is forced to choose between Catherine (Beckinsale) or the dog.

(There was an episode of the original “Twilight Zone” series entitled “Mr. Dingle, the Strong” with Burgess Meredith that had a similar storyline.)

The film is produced by Ben Timlett and Bill Jones at Bill & Ben Productions. Timlett had this to say about the production.

“We are over the moon to welcome Kate Beckinsale to our brilliant cast. She’s perfect in the role of Catherine and joins some of the best names in comedy. Terry Jones and Gavin Scotts’ script is laugh out loud and we look forward to bringing it to a worldwide audience.”

As far as the Monty Python alums are concerned, they are reuniting sans the late Graham Chapman for a live stage show this summer at London’s O2 Arena.

“Absolutely Anything” will be released sometime later this year. The film stars Simon Pegg, Robin Williams, Kate Beckinsale, Eddie Izzard, Joanna Lumley, John Cleese, Eric Idle, Michael Palin, Terry Jones, Terry Gilliam and Sanjeev Bhaskar. Ben Timlett and Bill Jones are producing, while Mike Medavoy is executive producing with Chris Chesser. Terry Jones and Gavin Scott wrote the screenplay. Terry Jones directs.

Sources: deadline, IMDb