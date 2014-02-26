According to THR, Adam Driver (Girls), is apparently in final negotiations for a role in Star Wars: Episode VII.

Sources of the site say that it may be a role that Michael Fassbender met for last year & that Joel Kinnaman may have auditioned for, which is a villain role.

Adam Driver has been involved in a lot of rumors lately that are dealing with highly anticipated films. The last we heard of him was that he was rumored to be Nightwing in the the upcoming Superman/Batman movie. Driver later denied those rumors.

Source: THR