Check out the new CAPTAIN AMERICA “Falcon” Character Poster below!



CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE WINTER SOLDIER – April 4, 2014

After the cataclysmic events in New York with The Avengers, Marvel’s “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” finds Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, living quietly in Washington, D.C. and trying to adjust to the modern world. But when a S.H.I.E.L.D. colleague comes under attack, Steve becomes embroiled in a web of intrigue that threatens to put the world at risk. Joining forces with the Black Widow, Captain America struggles to expose the ever-widening conspiracy while fighting off professional assassins sent to silence him at every turn. When the full scope of the villainous plot is revealed, Captain America and the Black Widow enlist the help of a new ally, the Falcon. However, they soon find themselves up against an unexpected and formidable enemy—the Winter Soldier.

Después de los catastróficos eventos en Nueva York junto a The Avengers, “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” de Marvel encuentra a Steve Rogers, más conocido como el Capitán América, viviendo tranquilamente en Washington D.C. e intentando acostumbrarse al mundo moderno. Pero cuando un colega de S.H.I.E.L.D. es atacado, Steve se ve involucrado en una red de intriga que amenaza con poner al mundo en riesgo. Uniendo sus fuerzas a Black Widow, el Capitán América lucha por exponer la conspiración que no deja de crecer, mientras lucha con asesinos profesionales enviados para silenciarlo a cada paso que da. Cuando el alcance completo de la malvada trama es revelado, el Capitán América y Black Widow convocan a un nuevo aliado, Falcon. Sin embargo, pronto deberán enfrentar a un inesperado y formidable enemigo: el Winter Soldier.