It’s been quite some time that we heard any Star Wars: Episode VII rumors. Which, isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Today, one site by the name of MarketSaw, says that according to their “top Star Wars source,” Ian McDiarmid, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams, Anthony Daniels, Warwick Davies, will be back to reprise their roles. They also report that Gary Oldman & Benedict Cumberbatch were pursued for the same role but that somehow, they are both involved with the film.

What we do know is that Carrie Fisher, Harrison Ford, & Mark Hamill will in fact be back since Carrie Fisher spilled the beans a few months ago by saying that the trio is expected to start shooting Episode VII in March or April.

MarketSaw’s report also say that the film will center around the original cast & the future films will “ultimately it’s about twins, and which will take a path towards darkness and which will follow in their fathers footsteps, or at least that is what it used to be, that may come later as I think changes are being undertaken to bring the original cast into the forefront of the story leading to ramifications that lead up to the next generation of Skywalkers.”

The twins they are referring to are Jacen & Jaina Solo, which are the offspring of Han & Leia. In the books, Jaina is the one who heads toward the the good side of the Force, & Jacen heads down his grandfather’s footsteps & becomes Darth Caedus.

The part about the script being rewritten to center around the original cast, is something that we have been hearing for awhile now.

Source: MarketSaw