The recent death of actor/writer/director Harold Ramis still has family, friends and fans of the filmmaker in shock. In the hours after his death, many actors and other persons in the entertainment industry credited Ramis with having a great influence on many of their lives and careers. Now reports are coming from Sony Pictures that they are trying to keep the on again, off again “Ghostbusters III” sequel on schedule since Ramis was supposed to have a cameo in the upcoming film. He died due to complications from autoimmune inflammatory vasculitis on February 24th.

“Ghostbuster” and “Ghostbuster II” director Ivan Reitman will meet with Sony executives this week to check on the progress of the highly anticipated sequel, which is in active development. Ramis, Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd, who starred in the first two Ghostbuster films were all expected to make a brief cameo in the third installment. The film is reported to be a hand off feature where a younger group of paranormal experts will battle it out with any stubborn spirits.

Without a doubt, since Ramis’ passing, the script will have to go into rewrites. A project insider stated.

“There will be some repercussions.”

A source inside the studio insisted Ramis’ death will only impact the third film minimally. The source went on to say.

“He (Ramis) was always great to bounce something off of, and that will certainly be missed, but it won’t affect the script.”

A tightlipped Bill Murray, who worked with Ramis on over six projects such as “Meatballs,” “Caddyshack,” “Stripes” and “Groundhog Day” as well as an off-Broadway National Lampoon show, had this to say about his late friend and collaborator.

“He earned his keep on this planet. God bless him.”

“Ghostbusters III” is in development. Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky wrote the screenplay based on characters created by Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis. Ivan Reitman directs.

Sources: Hollywood Reporter, IMDb