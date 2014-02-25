Kojima, the sliest of foxes.

In a press release issued today, Konami announced that the price of the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Metal Gear Solid 5: Ground Zeroes has been lowered from $40 to $30 for both the disc and digital editions of the game. In their statement Konami intreated, ” opportunity to experience Kojima Productions’ FOX Engine and the first installment in the two-part METAL GEAR SOLID V experience.”

It was also announced that those who purchase a first run copy of the game will receive exclusive downloadable content for Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain. The DLC will give players additional resources for their Mother Base which is introduced in Ground Zeroes, and will be an integral part of The Phantom Pain. Additionally, any VIP’s or POW’s captured in Ground Zeroes will carry over to The Phantom Pain.

One more interesting development out of this statement was the introduction of what Kojima calls the iDOID app. This app is intended to be a second screen experience for the android, iOS, or Smart Glass. iDROID will be a free and allow users to call up maps, summon support, or play data files from the game located throughout Camp Omega.

Metal Gear Solid 5: Ground Zeroes will be released for the Xbox One, PS4, PS3, and Xbox 360 on March 18. While we expect Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain to be released sometime next year.