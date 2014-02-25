TMZ caught up with Ernie Hudson who played Winston Zeddemore in the Ghostbusters movies, the camera man had asked Hudson if he thinks there would be another Ghostbusters movie, here’s what Hudson had to say:

“There can’t be another Ghostbusters without Harold. There could be another ghost something but there won’t be. That was always my fear. That something would happen before we all got together. Anyway, Harold will be missed.”

For years there has been rumors about a Ghostbusters 3 movie on the way. The movie never really got underway because Bill Murray who played Peter Venkman, didn’t want to do another Ghostbusters film unless he would be killed off & return as a ghost. There was even a time where Jonah Hill & Emma Stone were rumored to be apart of the next film.

Hudson also went on to say that “there wouldn’t be a Ghostbusters without Harold Ramis. Harold pulled it together. I know I probably wouldn’t be in the business had I not had the chance to work with Harold at the time in my career.”

Source: TMZ