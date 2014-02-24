763 SHARES Share Tweet

Website MarketSaw states, a source close to “Star Wars” creator George Lucas has reported that 71 year-old veteran actor Harrison Ford is in negotiations to reprise his role as Millennium Falcon pilot Han Solo in J. J. Abrams’ “Star Wars: Episode VII.” The deal will also include Ford returning to shoot back-to-back sequels for Indiana Jones.

Ford has been evasive concerning his return to the “Star Wars” series, but two more Indiana Jones features are said to be part of his contract clause. This is why he hasn’t ‘publicly’ or ‘privately’ committed. So, if Disney wants to have Han Solo, they’ll have to ante up two more Indiana Jones films.

What do you think about the two-for-one deal?

“Star Wars: Episode VII” will open in theaters on December 18, 2015. The film will star Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Harrison Ford, Billy Dee Williams and Anthony Daniels. Lawrence Kasdan and J.J. Abrams wrote the screenplay based on characters created by George Lucas. John Williams will return to compose the film’s score. J.J. Abrams directs.

Sources: MarketSaw, IMDb