Actor, writer, director, & comedic legend, Harold Ramis has died.

Harold Ramis died this morning at his Chicago home from “complications stemming from autoimmune inflammatory vasculitis, a rare disease involving the swelling of blood vessels.” His family was at his side. He was 69 years old.

Harold Ramis was apart of some of the most iconic comedy films. Ramis wrote & starred in films such as Ghostbusters, Stripes, he wrote Caddyshack, & did the screenplay for Groundhog Day.

Growing up as a late 80’s baby, Harold Ramis was a good part of my childhood, especially with Ghostbusters. Harold Ramis was a comedic genius & will truly be missed.

“I did have a slinky…but I straightened it.”

Long live Dr. Egon Spengler.

What is your favorite film or quote from Harold Ramis?