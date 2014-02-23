Long before ABC’s Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., there was a show called “Heroes.“ A show that brought superheroes to more of a realistic type of world but still letting the heroes & villains display their superhuman abilities. It’s been 4 years since the last episode of Heroes aired. Well now, Heroes will be back with an all new mini-series.

A 15 second promo of Heroes: Reborn, aired during NBC’s coverage of the Winter Olympics. Creator of the original show Tim Kring, will be back to helm the new mini-series. The mini-series will be 13 episodes long & will come some time next year.

NBC Entertainment President Jennifer Salke says that this mini-series will display all new characters but the network “won’t rule out the possibility of some of the show’s original cast members popping back in.” The back story of the new characters will come via digital series, before launching the TV series.

With Hollywood’s recent success with superheroes (for the most part), this may be the right time to bring the show back.

Source: Deadline, The Nerdist