Welcome to the Space Jam…2!

According to Deadline, the long rumored sequel to the 90’s animated/live-action hit movie Space Jam, featuring the greatest player to ever play in the NBA Michael Jordan, is in fact happening & will feature the biggest & best player in the game today, Lebron James.

Broadcasting veteran Dick Ebersol’s sons have come aboard to develop the sequel. Charlie Ebersol will produce the film through his production company. His brother, Willie Ebersol will write the script. Ebersol won an emmy for the London Olympics & this will be his first screenplay. Jon Berg will be executive producer for the project at Warner Bros.

Space Jam ended up grossing $230 million dollars worldwide & also included tons of merchandise. Some of which I still actually have. Who better to star in the sequel than today’s greatest player in his prime?

Source: Deadline