Filmmaker Eli Roth is ready to give fans a taste of horror only he knows how to bring to the big screen. Reteaming with Nicolas Lopez and Guillermo Amoedo from “Aftershock,” the trio has written an original screenplay entitled “Knock Knock,” which will be produced by Roth along with actress Colleen Camp (“American Hustle.”) The horror film will have a budget of less than $10 million and will begin production in April with Roth sitting in the director’s chair.

“Knock Knock” is a story which follows two young girls who show up unexpectedly at the home of a married man where they seduce him and wreak havoc on his perfect life.

This sounds eerily like the 1977 film “Death Game,” which Camp starred in alongside long time Clint Eastwood girlfriend Sandra Locke. The plot summary for that film reads as:

A businessman whose family is away on his birthday picks up two young girls. He takes them to his house, where they seduce him. Afterwards, however, they tie him up, torture him, trash his house, and then kill a delivery boy.

Does “Knock Knock” sound like an original story?

Never straying from the horror genre he loves, Roth’s cannibalism film “The Green Inferno” will be released by Open Road Films on September 5th.

During Roth’s long absence from directing, he has largely been busy producing films such as: “The Last Exorcism,” “The Last Exorcism Part II,” “The Sacrament,” the Netflix series “Hemlock Grove” and the low budget genre movies “Clown” and “Aftershock.”

Sources: thewrap, IMDb