Microsoft Announce An Alternative to Yelling at Your Xbox

Today Microsoft unveiled a new media remote for the Xbox One, which will be available early March.

The device will allow you to control video playback for Blu-Ray movies and streaming video on the console, and also has dedicated Back and OneGuide buttons.

“The OneGuide button provides one-touch, quick access to your favorite TV shows and movies through the Xbox program guide,” it explains. The remote will also control TV/receiver power and volume through Kinect.

It’ll be available for $24.99 in North America, with regional prices announced in due course.