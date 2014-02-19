The whole “Batfleck” conversation has been heard/read, over a million times over. All fans have their opinion & know where they stand when it comes to the question: Can Ben Affleck make a good Batman?

In the Hollywood world, all we have been hearing is the praises of Ben Affleck, which are mainly his friends or wife. Kevin Smith, Jennifer Garner, Matt Damon & so on. Well now we hear an opinion of a celebrity which is a nerd at heart, Seth Green & guess what…we found a diamond in the rough!

Seth Green, known for Robot Chicken, Austin Powers, & Family Guy, did an interview with Larry King & Green explains why he doesn’t think Affleck is good for the role.

“Modern mainstream is accepting of interpretations of these characters with more gravitas, you know. We’re past the time of Adam West’s kind of goofy interpretation of Batman.”

“You gotta remember that at the core of that character, Batman’s a crazy person. Batman has no powers. Batman is a rich, screwed up kid whose parents were killed in front of him.”

“If this movie is meant to be the idealistic alien, humans before all else Superman, and this is supposed to be the grizzled weathered Batman who’s been living in Gotham, fighting crime himself for 10 years, you need a guy who’s older, you need a guy who’s got more weight, you need a guy that a Henry Cavill Superman is gonna be actually scared of.”

King countered Green’s opinion by saying, “Affleck is a very good actor, and you’re supposed to act.”

Here’s what Green’s reply to that was:

“Yes, but, there is only so much that you can act a role before people are or are not going to believe you in that role.”

“I’m never going to play, um, you know, an MMA fighter, because I’d step into the ring with an actual MMA fighter like Batista and I wouldn’t look correct.”

So finally, our very own Louis Love got his wish & we finally heard someone from Hollywood who isn’t pro Affleck. Honestly, I’m pulling for Affleck because I don’t want such a big film go to waste. Having Batman & Superman together in one movie has such potential. It all comes down to the director, the script & the actors now.

Seth Green made some great points, do you agree with him?