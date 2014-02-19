450 SHARES Share Tweet

A small pool of actors were tested for the coveted role of time traveler and freedom fighter Kyle Reese in Paramount Pictures and Skydance Production’s “Terminator: Genesis.” Actor Jai Courtney (“Divergent”) won the role ahead of other actors which included Taylor Kitsch and Nicholas Hoult.

Other actors who have already signed on for the film are: Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”) as Sarah Connor, Jason Clarke (“The Great Gatsby”) as John Connor and Arnold Schwarzenegger, who will return in the role that made him a household name. Alan Taylor (“Thor: The Dark World”) will direct.

At this time, no plot has been revealed for the action/adventure/sci-fi feature, which is scheduled to be the first film in a standalone trilogy.

“Terminator: Genesis” will open in theaters on July 1, 2015. The film stars Emilia Clarke, Jason Clarke, Jai Courtney and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Skydance producer David Ellison will co-produce along with Paramount Pictures, while Dana Goldberg and Paul Schwake will executive produce. Laeta Kalogridis (“Shutter Island”) and Patrick Lussier (“Drive Angry”) wrote the screenplay based on characters created by James Cameron and Gale Anne Hurd. Alan Taylor directs.

Sources: Variety, IMDb