Microsoft has announced it’s exploring cheaper digital prices in their marketplace.

From February 18 until February 24, the Games on Demand version of Ryse: Son of Rome will be available for $39.99 / £34.99, with more discounts planned for add-ons every day between February 25 and February 27, ahead of the release of the Mars’ Chosen Pack DLC on February 28.

The DLC is set to add new maps, a new character skin, and a new co-operative Survival Mode.

Ryse: Son of Rome may prove to be a test for Microsoft in terms of gaining a foothold in digital marketshare. We’ll keep you posted on more news from Microsoft as it becomes available.