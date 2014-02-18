Just a friendly reminder for you all, the Guardians of the Galaxy trailer will debut tonight on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Actor Chris Pratt who plays Star-Lord in the movie, will be the guest on the show.

If you haven’t seen the 15 second teaser trailer that was released this morning, you can view it on our site as well. Let me tell you, it was the best 15 second teaser I’ve ever seen!

Don’t forget to set your DVRs to record so you won’t miss any bit of it but if you do, chances are, we will have the trailer on our site for you to view & enjoy as soon as possible!

Jimmy Kimmel Live will air tonight at 11:35/10:35c on ABC