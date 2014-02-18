Now that “Gotham” has its cast for the pilot episode pretty much complete & official for the most part, we are now curious as to how the characters of “Gotham” will be used. Donal Logue gives us some insight on his role as Harvey Bullock, what we can expect from the show & even talks about Batman: The Animated Series.

Here’s what he told NerdRespository about his character:

“It’s dangerous, because my kids watched the animated series and I remember listening to it over the speaker on road trips up to Oregon, I would hear it. It’s that tricky thing where I’m not that guy, I don’t look visually like the guy even in the cartoon.”

“It’s interesting that there’s something that exists that you can watch, but Ben obviously is not going to be tied to the cartoon and who Gordon is in that. I’m going to have to take a little bit of license and bring Bullock more towards me, and not me more towards the dude in the cartoon.”

“I guarantee that is the complete and utter core of the conflict. One guy’s been around Chinatown for a long time, and knows how it has to work. Someone who’s come in from a more idealistic world – not to say non-violent, he’s coming back from the war – steps into it, and absolutely there’s a huge moral quandary… there’s kind of an ambiguous line between good and bad. We have to let certain bad guys do certain things, in order for the greater good, for this machine to keep working.”

“And what is law? Is law this platonic form of truth that floats in space that is fixed, or is it something that’s this arbitrary thing where it’s like “the law is me and you, right now, in this car. Whatever we determine, that’s the law.” And that’s the kind of thing that will be a conflict in this show.”

Now here’s what insight Logue gives about the vibe & feel of Gotham City:

“What I do love about Gotham, that I can say so far, is that it creates this incredible world that, for me, you can step into things that almost feel like the roaring 20s, and then there’s this other really kind of heavy Blade Runner vibe floating around.”

“There are elements of it that are completely contemporary and there are pieces of it that are very old-fashioned. I’m excited to see which way they go with the production design and wardrobe and all that kind of stuff… there were a couple of examples of modern technology, but maybe an antiquated version of it, that gave me a little bit of sense that it’s certainly not the 50s and the 60s… But it’s not high tech and it’s not futuristic, by any means.”

Gotham has seen its share of changes throughout the years but the feel that has always been there is the retro 1920s-1930s kind of vibe to it. Whether it was the Burton films or the animated series, Gotham has always kept the retro look mixed with a bit of futuristic type of allure. The Nolan Dark Knight series has been the only time where Gotham wasn’t quite retro & instead, completely modernized.

