20th Century Fox is promoting the upcoming “X-Men: Days of Future Past” film with images of characters as they appear in the past and future. First up is James McAvoy as the past version of Professor Charles Xavier with a full head of hair and a beard and mustache to boot. Released a day later is an image of a stern Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his role as the gifted telepath Professor X. Fans are lucky! There are so many characters in the X-Men universe that the studio will probably crank out more of these type of images up until the film is released. Check out the pics!

X-Men Movies ‏@xmenmovies Feb 15

#JamesMcAvoy returns as #CharlesXavier, the man he was before becoming #ProfessorX. #XMen

X-Men Movies ‏@xmenmovies 13h

@SirPatStew is #ProfessorX, founder of the #XMen and gifted telepath.

Here is the storyline for “X-Men: Days of Future Past:”

The storyline alternates between present day, in which the X-Men fight Mystique’s Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, and a future timeline caused by the X-Men’s failure to prevent the Brotherhood from assassinating Senator Robert Kelly. In this future universe, Sentinels (giant mutant-hunting robots) rule the United States, and mutants live in internment camps. The present-day X-Men are forewarned of the possible future by a future version of their teammate Kitty Pryde, whose mind traveled back in time and possessed her younger self to warn the X-Men. She succeeds in her mission and returns to the future, but despite her success, the future timeline still exists as an alternative timeline rather than as the actual future.

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” comes to theaters on May 23rd. The film stars James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Rose Byrne, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Hugh Jackman, Anna Paquin, Ellen Page, Peter Dinklage, Halle Berry, Daniel Cudmore, Fan Bingbing, Booboo Stewart, Evan Peters and Omar Sy. Simon Kinberg and Matthew Vaughn wrote the screenplay, which is adapted from the comic book story written by Chris Claremont and John Byrne. Bryan Singer directs.

Source: 20th Century Fox via Twitter

