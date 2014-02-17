Filmmaker Bryan Singer took to his Twitter account to feed ravenous X-Men fans with a new “X-Men: Days of Future Past” image. Actor Nicholas Hoult (Hank McCoy) is in his human form operating what Singer calls a 1973 TIVO. The second image comes from the UK and features actor Daniel Cudmore (Russian mutant Piotr Nikolaievitch Rasputin) sans his natural organic steel armor as Colossus. Check out what’s on the horizon.

Bryan Singer@BryanSinger 7h

1973 TIVO #Xmen #DOFP pic.twitter.com/AZip2Rvlr5

X-Men Movies account‏@XMenMoviesUK 13h

@DanielCudmore plays the strong and unstoppable #Colossus in #XMen: Days of Future Past. pic.twitter.com/6hrQeUX5Qc

Here is the storyline for “X-Men: Days of Future Past:”

The storyline alternates between present day, in which the X-Men fight Mystique’s Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, and a future timeline caused by the X-Men’s failure to prevent the Brotherhood from assassinating Senator Robert Kelly. In this future universe, Sentinels (giant mutant-hunting robots) rule the United States, and mutants live in internment camps. The present-day X-Men are forewarned of the possible future by a future version of their teammate Kitty Pryde, whose mind traveled back in time and possessed her younger self to warn the X-Men. She succeeds in her mission and returns to the future, but despite her success, the future timeline still exists as an alternative timeline rather than as the actual future.

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” comes to theaters on May 23rd. The film stars James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Rose Byrne, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Hugh Jackman, Anna Paquin, Ellen Page, Peter Dinklage, Halle Berry, Daniel Cudmore, Fan Bingbing, Booboo Stewart, Evan Peters and Omar Sy. Simon Kinberg and Matthew Vaughn wrote the screenplay, which is adapted from the comic book story written by Chris Claremont and John Byrne. Bryan Singer directs.

Sources: Bryan Singer via Twitter, X-Men Movies UK