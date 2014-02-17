Everyone’s favorite all female prison show will be back for season two! Huffington TV reports that season 2 of Orange Is the New Black, will premiere June 6th on Netflix.

It was first announced on Netflix after the credits for the last episode of House of Cards (another original Netflix series.) Not much is known about season two but I’m guessing you can count of more tension & the same kind of shinanigans that we seen & loved in the first season.

What’s known about the cast so far is that Laura Prepon will reprise her role as Alex, Piper’s (Taylor Schilling) complicated prison love interest. Also Lori Petty (Tank Girl, League of Their Own) will be joining the cast.

I for one, can’t wait to binge watch season 2!

Source: Huffington TV, Netflix