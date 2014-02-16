In 2011, Nike’s produced 1,500 pairs of Marty McFly’s fictional high-top Air Mag shoes from “Back to the Future II” with the $6 million in proceeds going to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. In 2012, Mattel sold a “Back to the Future II” Hoverboard, which didn’t hover at all and turned out to be a huge disappointment.

Now, going back to the footwear. Everything Nike did for the Mag was spot on except one detail. They did not have the power laces that made Marty’s shoes so cool in the film’s scripted year of 2015. Nike designer Tinker Hatfield made an appearance on Friday at the Jordan Brand’s Flight Lab space in New Orleans and was asked about the possibility of there being power laces in 2015. Here was his surprising response.

“Are we gonna see power laces in 2015? To that, I say YES!” said Hatfield.

Perhaps Nike has been working on this secretly for years just waiting for the right ‘time’ to release this innovative and kitschy new product. It does generate excitement for fans and no doubt guaranteed revenue for the company to coincide their new brand of capable Mags as the same year the movie’s plot had them showcased for audiences. And, on that note, other fans are still waiting for the self-drying jacket.

It’s important to remember this: Humans do not need to live up to the expectations they feel are placed upon them by movies. Movies are here to entertain and, at times, give a glimpse into the human condition.

Source: solecollector