Two-time NBA champion & Olympic gold medalist Chris Bosh of the Miami Heat, will guest star as the voice of Heimdall for an episode of the animated series Marvel’s Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H. Here’s what Bosh had to say about working on the show:

“Marvel was great to work with and I was honored to voice Heimdall on Marvel’s Hulk and the Agents of the S.M.A.S.H. I enjoyed the Hulk as a kid and am excited for kids’ reaction to the episode.”

In this particular episode which is called “For Asgard,” & will air Sunday Feb.23, “Skaar accidentally triggers Ragnarok and incites the ire of Asgard. Detained by Heimdall, the all-seeing, all knowing guardian of the bifrost, the Hulks must defy Odin’s law to save Skaar! But the Heroes find they need to put aside their differences to fight against Malekith and his evil elves to save the nine realms.”

Here’s a couple of more stills from the episode:

Source: Marvel, CBR