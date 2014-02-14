On a press junket for the newly released “RoboCop” reboot, actor and funnyman Michael Keaton strayed from talking about the futuristic cop movie to wax poetic about his work on director Tim Burton’s supernatural comedy “Beetlejuice.” With a rumor springing up from time to time about the film being in preproduction, Keaton had a chance to chime in and discuss the possibility of a sequel.

“I’ve e-mailed Tim a couple of times, talked to the writer a couple of times, but all really, really preliminary stuff,” Keaton said. “I always said that’s the one thing I’d like to do again, if I ever did anything again. But it kind of required Tim to be involved some way or another.”

Writer Seth Grahame-Smith has reportedly been working on the script for “Beetlejuice 2” since 2012. The writer has been a frequent collaborator with Burton by scripting the features “Dark Shadows” and “Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter.” Co-star Winona Ryder has mentioned the possibility of returning to reprise her role as the strange and dark character Lydia Deetz.

With Burton overseeing post-production on “Big Eyes” and the film “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” on his slate for Fox, Burton could see some down time after 2014, which would give him ample opportunity to give his full attention to a “Beetlejuice” follow up.

As the eponymous Beetlejuice, Keaton added a few juicy tidbits about a sooner than never sequel.

“Now it looks like he is involved,” Keaton continued, “And without giving too much away we’ve talked to each other, and e-mailed each other, and if he’s in, it’s going to be hard not to be in.”

Stay tuned and cross your fingers!

