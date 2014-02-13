Microsoft being cool! More like a mom trying to be cool, but at least they’re trying.

To stem the tide of chocolates, flowers, and annoying PDA this weekend; Microsoft is giving 360 owners who aren’t paying $60 a year for Xbox Live Gold a reason to stay in this weekend. From February 14-16, XBL Gold will be free for all 360 users. This doesn’t extend to the Xbox One, but 360 owners will get access to online gameplay and all the entertainment apps for the Xbox. It’ll be a good weekend for gamers to decide if paying $60 a year to play TitanFall will have any other advantages.

I challenge Microsoft to come up with something better than this. Props to whoever made it.