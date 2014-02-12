Sweethearts of the Galaxy Web series reaches its hilarious and heartbreaking conclusion. Morgan Cosplays as The Wretched and assembles the Sweethearts of the Galaxy comic book’s rogues gallery to bring the story to an end and shock Katelyn out of her Trinity Infinity delusion.

Nuke the Fridge Dot Com would like to thank the cast and crew of Sweethearts of the Galaxy for letting us be the first to post the episodes! We can’t wait to see future projects. Kit Quinn and company are a class act in the Cosplay Community. We love you guys!

Here’s the final episode.. Enjoy and share!