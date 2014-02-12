Mother of all things awesome, it’s almost here!

Xbox One owners, the reason you bought your system is almost here and to hold you over for the next thirty days. Respawn has launched sign ups for TitanFall’s beta test. Like the alpha before it, you won’t need a pre-order of the game to be accepted – just head to the official site to register for an access code. Keep in mind that if you want to play on PC, you’ll need an EA Origin Account.

Only a limited number of users will be selected for the beta, described in the site’s official FAQ as a “small slice of gameplay” from the final game. According to the FAQ, sign ups will be open until the 14th of February at 4PM PST, with confirmation of acceptance emails sent out no later than 11:59 PM PST on Feb 17th with the beta kicking off on February 14.

Currently there are no plans for an Xbox 360 beta.

Sign up for the beta here.