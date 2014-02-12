450 SHARES Share Tweet

An unbridled hit for the Syfy Channel and a guilty pleasure for fans, last year’s “Sharknado” was a surprise piece of television cheese and a topic of discussion at the water cooler. The filmmakers were caught off guard by the success of the feature, but now have bounced back with a sequel, “Sharknado 2: The Second One,” which starts production in New York next week.

The second television epic finds the two leads from the first film (Ian Ziering and Tara Reid) in Manhattan when another global warming disaster strikes and creates another ‘Sharknado’ event. What are the odds? Now, Fin (Ziering) and April (Reid) are tasked with saving the Big Apple.

The sequel has attracted some name actors who are clearly not on the “A” list, but having them join the cast will only add to the fun, which is sure to be another tongue-in-cheek pop culture phenomenon. The following actors will be featured in the film.

Vivica A. Fox (“Kill Bill””) will play Fin’s old high school friend, Skye.

Mark McGrath (singer for the rock band Sugar Ray) will play Fin’s brother-in-law.

Kelly Osbourne (“The Osbournes”) will play the flight attendant.

Andy Dick (“Dancing With the Stars”) will play the police officer.

Judah Friedlander (“30 Rock”) is set to play Brian.

Judd Hirsch (“Taxi”) plays the taxi driver. (Where’s Reverend Jim?)

“Sharknado 2: The Second One” is scheduled to air on the SyFy Channel in July. The horror/sci-fi/thriller stars Ian Ziering, Tara Reid, Vivica A. Fox, Mark McGrath, Kelly Osbourne, Andy Dick, Judah Friedlander and Judd Hirsch. Thunder Levin wrote the script, while Anthony C. Ferrante directs.

Sources: deadline, IMDb