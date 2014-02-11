In an age of major relaunches here’s a big one.

In the 90’s I loved most of the Valiant books; Solar, X-O Manowar, Rai. They remained some of my favorites till the company was swallowed by Akklaim. When the line was relaunched under new leadership; the books like Harbinger and Bloodshot were superb. What does one do when the ship is on course? Do even more! Valiant announced some big changes today and we’ll analyze them later on but for now here they are as in their press release.

In 2014, when you reach for your weekly comics stack, you’ll be reading VALIANT FIRST!

Enter VALIANT FIRST, a brand new publishing initiative primed to unleash a major #1 new series debut monthly throughout 2014, beginning this May with RAI #1 – the FIRST ISSUE of an all-new ongoing series from New York Times best-selling writer Matt Kindt (Mind MGMT) with fully painted interiors by superstar artist Clayton Crain (X-Force)!

An astonishing new vision of the future! The year’s biggest, most ambitious crossover event! The worst team-up in history! And an epic tale of love and high adventure! Valiant’s next phase begins this May with VALIANT FIRST!

“The defining goal of VALIANT FIRST is to give readers clear and accessible jumping-on points into Valiant’s award-winning publishing line,” said Valiant Executive Editor Warren Simons. “Over the past two years, Valiant’s approach to the craft and business of comics has been widely imitated throughout the industry. We’re incredibly flattered by that fact, but we also see it as a challenge. Our response is to raise the bar even higher. We’ve been building momentum with a slew of awards and the best reviewed line of books on the market – but 2014 is where you’ll see us double our game without doubling the size of our publishing line.”

“The VALIANT FIRST line-up was very specifically chosen, and will continue our ‘slow and steady’ approach to growth. You won’t see Valiant putting out more than nine core titles a month in 2014. We’re focused on quality over quantity, and we’ll be working hard to make sure that every VALIANT FIRST book is as good as anything else in the industry. You only have to look at the first wave of VALIANT FIRST titles to see that commitment – books like RAI #1 and ARMOR HUNTERS #1 are going to state our ambition with a vengeance,” said Valiant Publisher Fred Pierce.

Each month, VALIANT FIRST will debut an all-new series by some of the premier storytellers in comics today with new #1 issues featuring Valiant’s biggest, brashest and boldest characters.

RAI #1

Written by MATT KINDT

Art & Cover by CLAYTON CRAIN

COMING IN MAY!

ARMOR HUNTERS #1

Written by ROBERT VENDITTI

Art by DOUG BRAITHWAITE

Cover by JORGE MOLINA

COMING IN JUNE!

ARMOR HUNTERS: BLOODSHOT #1

Written by JOE HARRIS

Art by TREVOR HAIRSINE

Cover by PHILIP TAN

COMING IN JULY!

ARMOR HUNTERS: HARBINGER #1

Written by JOSHUA DYSART

Art by ROBERT GILL

Cover by LEWIS LAROSA

COMING IN JULY!

THE DELINQUENTS #1

Written by FRED VAN LENTE & JAMES ASMUS

Art by KANO

Cover by PAOLO RIVERA

COMING IN AUGUST!

THE DEATH-DEFYING DR. MIRAGE #1

Written by JEN VAN METER

Art by ROBERTO DE LA TORRE

Cover by TRAVEL FOREMAN

COMING IN SEPTEMBER!